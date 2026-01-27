The Utah Mammoth are battling for a playoff spot as the Olympic Break draws near. Utah had a rather tall task ahead of them on Monday night, as well. Sean Durzi and his teammates took on the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road. Unfortunately, Utah came up short against Tampa, but Durzi caught the attention of fans online in a rather viral moment.

Durzi got into an altercation with Lightning defenseman Declan Carlile during Monday's loss. It appeared as if Carlile took some shots at the Mammoth star when he was hunched over. Either way, Durzi was hot after the incident. Cameras caught him screaming at Carlile in the penalty box. And it's not too difficult to discern what was said, either.

Sean Durzi was GIVING IT to Declan Carlile in the penalty box 😳🤬 pic.twitter.com/hgccundpAF — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 27, 2026

As mentioned, the Lightning emerged victorious at Benchmark International Arena on Monday. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves to lead his team to a shutout victory. Darren Raddysh and Anthony Cirelli were responsible for the goals.

Carlile, 25, is in the midst of his first true cup of coffee in the NHL. The Michigan native has played 34 career games in the NHL, with 30 of them coming in the 2025-26 season. He has one goal and three points this season while skating a career high 14:20 a game.

Durzi is a leading player for the Mammoth. He is skating nearly 21 minutes a game for the NHL's youngest franchise. His offensive production has taken a hit due to injury over the last few seasons. Still, the 27-year-old has three goals and 15 points in 31 games this year.

The Mammoth will need to pick itself back up after a devastating loss. They hit the ice again on Tuesday night when they take on the two-time defending champion Florida Panthers.