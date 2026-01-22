The Utah Mammoth are working toward a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the very first time. They need all the points they can get coming up. A matchup against another playoff contender, the Philadelphia Flyers, made for an entertaining game on Wednesday. Thankfully, captain Clayton Keller made sure the Mammoth skated away victorious.

The Mammoth lost possession of the puck in overtime, and nearly allowed a breakaway at the other end. However, Dylan Guenther was able to carry the puck into the offensive zone. He found Keller in the slot, allowing the captain to rip an unstoppable shot past Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson for the win.

ELITE OVERTIME DUO: DYLAN GUENTHER AND CLAYTON KELLER! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lHd49WRYDn — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) January 22, 2026

Unfortunately, this loss extends an absolutely brutal stretch for the Flyers. Philadelphia has fallen to 23-17-9 on the 2025-26 season. More importantly, this loss represents the team's seventh defeat in their last eight games.

Article Continues Below

As a result of this poor play, the Flyers have fallen down the standings. They are fourth in the Metropolitan Division at this time. And they no longer occupy a playoff spot, trailing the Boston Bruins by three points for the East's final Wild Card spot.

The Mammoth, however, have now won four games in a row, as well as nine of their last 11. Utah maintains control of the top Wild Card spot in the West, as well. They have a three-point lead over the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken, who are tied on points for the second Wild Card berth.

Utah is rolling at this time, and they look more than capable of continuing this pace. The Mammoth will look for their 10th win in 12 games on Saturday against the Nashville Predators.