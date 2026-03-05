The Utah Mammoth agreed to a trade for MacKenzie Weegar earlier in the day with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Weegar had complete say in where he went, though, so the teams involved needed his approval. This process could have taken a bit of time. However, Weegar has now officially agreed to move to Salt Lake City.

The Mammoth are acquiring Weegar from the Flames, as first reported by Sportsnet's Eric Francis. In return, the Flames will be receiving three 2026 second-round picks, prospect Jonathan Castagna, and veteran defenseman Olli Maatta, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

Weegar joined the Flames in the Matthew Tkachuk trade back in July 2022. He has been a very important part of the Calgary blueline ever since. He is one of three defensemen with more than 20 minutes of ice time per game on the Flames. One of those defensemen, Zach Whitecloud, was acquired this year in a different trade.

Weegar is a great offensive presence from the blueline, and has a 20-goal season under his belt. Additionally, he has a clean bill of health in recent seasons. Since joining the Flames, the veteran defenseman has missed just a total of two games.

He joins a Mammoth team that is looking to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. At this time, Utah owns the first Wild Card berth in the Western Conference. Their only real path to the postseason is through the Wild Card, as well. They are currently 14 points back of the Minnesota Wild for third in the Central Division.

The Mammoth are no stranger to blockbuster trades. And now, they've pulled the trigger and sent a message to the rest of the West. Let's see how other teams respond before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline passes.