As Utah HC wraps up its inaugural season, the team was officially eliminated from playoff contention this week.

Utah currently holds a 36-30-12 record, sitting 11th in the Western Conference. But despite missing the postseason, there are a lot of reasons for hope with the franchise.

The team has done a great job building around young talent, who have already made an impact in the lineup. Following their rebuild as the Arizona Coyotes, the organization was able to set themselves up for an extremely bright future. The team also made noticeable progress this season, with their .538 points percentage being a step up from last year.

With a playoff berth not far off, Utah's decisions this summer could be key in moving toward sustained success. Read below for three predictions for Utah HC's 2025 offseason.

No changes to Utah's blue line

Looking ahead to next season, Utah's blue line is already pretty set.

Mikhail Sergachev has been a great fit since arriving in Utah, slotting in as the team's top defenseman. He's been tasked with an even larger role than with the Tampa Bay Lightning, playing an average of 25 minutes per game. Sergachev has been exactly what the team would've hoped for, posting 15 goals and 51 points across 73 games.

Meanwhile, Olli Maatta signed a three-year extension with the team earlier this season, while Ian Cole also inked another one-year deal. As a result, we can expect the trio to make up the team's left side once again.

The team's right side is also all under contract for next season. Sean Durzi missed most of the season following a shoulder injury but is poised to be one of the team's top offensive defenders. John Marino missed much of the year as well, but has been strong in limited action, with 14 points across 35 games. Then Michael Kesselring has been the only right-handed defender to suit up for all 78 of the team's games and is under contract for next season as well.

Plus, Utah HC also has some top prospects, who can work their way into the lineup in the coming years. Dmitri Simashev, who was drafted sixth overall in 2023, should emerge as a reliable defender on the left side. While he's still in the KHL, Utah has to factor him into any future plans. Meanwhile, Maveric Lamoureux got into action with the team this season and will be pushing for an NHL spot.

Between the current defense group and top prospects, we can expect Utah won't seek external additions to their blue line.

Utah will protect future assets

Last year, Utah was aggressive in adding. The biggest swing was acquiring Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The deal did cost them big, with the team sending both J.J. Moser and Conor Geekie to the Lightning. Meanwhile, the team also sent multiple picks to the New Jersey Devils to acquire John Marino.

But while Utah was willing to trade draft picks and young talent last year, we can expect them to be a bit more conservative this time around. The organization has built a strong prospect pool, but is still building long term. While their draft capital remains solid in future years, it's not as abundant as a few years ago, while under a full teardown as the Arizona Coyotes.

The one scenario we could see draft picks or prospects dealt is if Utah could acquire a young, NHL roster player. In the scenario if they can acquire someone who would be an impact player long-term, trading future assets is much easier to swallow. Of course, most teams aren't just looking to trade their top young talent.

As a result, if Utah adds, they'll likely try to do so without shedding major future assets.

Utah HC aim to add a forward in free agency

Perhaps the most likely scenario for an addition would be signing a forward in free agency.

Utah is in the midst of building a good, young forward group, who can stick around long-term. Notably, Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, and Dylan Guenther are all pieces to build around.

However, the team could still use an upgrade in their top six. They may look to add down the middle, which could shift Barrett Hayton down to the third line. While Hayton has been a steady part of the forward group, he also seems to have an offensive ceiling. Hayton's best years have hovered around 20 goals and 45 points, which could make him more suited for a third-line role.

That said, an addition on the wing could also make a lot of sense. There were holes on the wing at the top of the lineup this year, and Nick Schmaltz also has just one more year remaining on his contract. Given Schmaltz is nearing 30 years old, it's still uncertain as to whether the team will be looking to sign him long-term. As a result, adding an impact winger could give the team some options.

Utah has quite a bit of cap space available, so they could get in on some of the top free agents. At the same time, they also have prospects who will make the jump to the NHL in the coming years. Both Tij Iginla and Daniil But look poised to be key parts of the team long-term. As a result, the organization has to be careful to make sure both forwards are factored into any future plans.

But if Utah can add an impact winger who can be around long-term, it would go a long way to helping the team take the next step.