While the Utah HC is off to a strong 3-1 start through their first four games of the 2024-25 NHL season following their relocation from the desert, they've been dealt some major adversity in the injury department.

Defenseman Sean Durzi sustained an injury during Monday's loss against the New Jersey Devils; he took a hard hit from New Jersey's Jonas Siegenthaler and was reportedly seen walking in a sling following the game.

According to Utah general manager Bill Armstrong, Durzi isn't expected to be back on the ice any time soon, via NHL.com.

“It doesn't look like he's going to be back anytime soon,” Armstrong told KSL Sports radio in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

“Durzi is a big piece, we're going to have to find a way to replace (him), whether that be somebody that's here with us like (Robert) Bortuzzo goes in, or it's a call up,” Armstrong said. “You're never going to replace him, but we're going to have someone go in there and try and basically patch up the best way we can.”

Last season, Durzi skated in 76 games and racked up nine goals with 32 assists while also averaging 22:43 of playing time. Prior to this season, he signed a four-year, $24 million extension (AAV of $6 million).

Utah will take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday night,.

An Ontario native, Durzi was originally drafted with the 52nd overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs but was later included in a trade package to the Los Angeles Kings that brought defenseman Jake Muzzin back to the Leafs.

He signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Kings, and would eventually surpass Kings cornerstone defenseman Drew Doughty for most points for a rookie defenseman. He would then score nine goals with 29 assists in 2022-23 before being sent to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a draft pick in the 2023 offseason.

His 32 assists last season were a career-high; he's tallied a total of 21 goals and 85 assists in 212 career NHL games.