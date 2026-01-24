Rasmus Andersson made his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, helping them to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

After spending 10 seasons with the Calgary Flames, the 29-year-old defenseman was quick to praise his new team after being traded to the strip.

“I've had a great time in Calgary, I've loved every second of it. I can't say good enough things about that organization. But at the same time I think it was time for them and it was time for me to try something different. … This is a real contender,” Andersson said after his debut.

Vegas acquired Andersson on Sunday in a trade that sent defenseman Zach Whitecloud, prospect Abram Wiebe, a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2027, and a conditional second-round pick in 2028 to Calgary. The 2028 pick will become a first-rounder if Vegas wins the Stanley Cup.

The trade ended Andersson’s decade-long run with the Flames after being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon praised Andersson’s ability to control possession and contribute offensively.

“In Rasmus, we get a high-end defenseman,” McCrimmon said. “He drives possession, he can make plays, he’s good in transition, and he’s aggressive in the offensive zone. He’s played a lot for the Flames. He’s played a lot of hard minutes for their team. He’s really going to add to our hockey club.

“He’s always been in the top 10 or 15 players for the quality of competition. We’re a well-coached team. Calgary plays similarly. He’ll transition well.”

While Mitch Marner’s return to Toronto drew much of the attention, Andersson recorded an assist while logging 21:33 of ice time in his Vegas debut.

He leaves Calgary after playing 584 games with the franchise, scoring 57 goals and totaling 261 points, which puts him among the top 10 D-men in team history.

Earlier this month, Andersson was selected to represent Sweden at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, the win pushed the Golden Knights to 25-13-12, giving them a four-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers atop the Pacific Division.