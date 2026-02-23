Team USA won the gold medal at the Olympics for the third time in history. Jack Hughes' overtime winner will go down in history, as will Connor Hellebuyck's insane 41-save performance. The Americans' top center, Jack Eichel, is putting together a Hall of Fame career after securing his gold medal. He joins 1980 Miracle on Ice legend Neal Broten as the only players to win gold, a Stanley Cup, and a Hobey Baker Award as NCAA Hockey's Most Outstanding Player.

“Jack Eichel and Neal Broten are the only players to have won the Hobey Baker, Olympic Gold, and the Stanley Cup,” BU Hockey Stats on X, formerly Twitter, reported. The account also added that Paul Kariya is the only other player to win a Hobey Baker and a gold medal. But the Anaheim Ducks legend never won a Stanley Cup.

No matter what the outcome was on Sunday, someone would have joined Broten in this club. Team Canada and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar just needs the gold medal to complete this trifecta. He secured the 2022 Stanley Cup in Colorado and the 2019 Hobey Baker with UMass, the same year they won the National Championship. But Eichel joined instead.

Eichel won the 2023 Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights. It was his first playoff appearance after six years with the Buffalo Sabres, and Eichel led the Knights with 26 points in that postseason. His Hobey Baker Award was in 2015 with Boston University when he led the country with 71 points in 40 games.

Broten was the only member of this club when the New Jersey Devils won the 1995 Stanley Cup Final. That came towards the end of his 17-year career, which featured 1,099 games played and 923 points. He was a key member of the 1980 gold medal team at just 20 years old. He returned to the University of Minnesota in 1980-81, scoring 71 points in 36 games and winning the inaugural Hobey Baker Award.