It was an emotional night Friday for Vegas Golden Knights star Mitch Marner. Marner was returning to Toronto, to play against his old club the Maple Leafs. While Maple Leafs fans booed Marner, it turned out to be a good night for the winger.

Vegas defeated Toronto, 6-3. Marner didn't hold back about how it felt to play against his former team.

“It just felt odd and weird,” Marner said of the experience, per NHL.com. “Just happy to get the two points. And yeah, just a sense of relief now that it’s over.

“I mean, definitely honestly, yeah. I mean, I don’t have to talk about it anymore. And I’m sure those guys (with the Maple Leafs) are relieved they don’t have to talk about it anymore.”

The Golden Knights have 62 points on the season, following the win. Vegas now holds a 25-13-12 record.

Mitch Marner didn't have it easy against the Maple Leafs

During warmups, Marner didn't exactly get a warm welcome from the Toronto fans. Maple Leafs fans showered him with some boos.

“Passionate fan base here,” Marner added. “They love their team.”

Article Continues Below

It was a quiet night overall for the Golden Knights winger. Marner had just one shot on goal against Toronto, and finished the game with no points. This season with Vegas, Marner has 52 total points in 50 games played.

Marner didn't hide the fact that it was a moving night for him.

“I was trying to just take it in and not get emotional,” Marner said, per ESPN. “Still got a lot of love for these fans.”

Marner relied heavily on the support of his teammate, Jack Eichel. Eichel came to Vegas in 2021 after playing with the Buffalo Sabres. He didn't receive a warm welcome either when he returned to Buffalo to play.

“This tonight was nowhere near as loud or vocal as when I was back in Buffalo that night,” Eichel said, per NHL.com. “And look, we all knew how special this was for Mitch. This was no ordinary game. We wanted this for him.”

It wasn't all bad for Marner though, from Leafs fans. Some brought signs showing their support for the winger.