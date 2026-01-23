The Vegas Golden Knights will continue their road trip as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. After beating the Leafs at home last week, Mitch Marner will make his first return to Toronto since they traded him to the Knights. Prior to the game, Marner dropped an honest take about what the game meant, according to NHL Insider Chris Johnston.

“Mitch Marner: “I don't want to look back anymore. I don't want to look in the past,” Johnston wrote on X.

Marner already spoke about playing the Leafs before they met in Vegas. In that game, he had two assists while helping the Knights rally from a 5-3 deficit to stun the Leafs 6-5 in overtime. Now, he will return to Toronto to face the team that drafted him, in front of the building where he spent the first nine seasons of his career.

Marner played 657 games with the Maple Leafs, tallying 221 goals and 520 assists. He spent his last season scoring 27 goals and 52 assists before the Leafs traded him to the Golden Knights. So far, Marner has had a solid first season with the Golden Knights, generating 12 goals and 40 assists over 49 games.

Marner's return to Toronto should generate many emotions from the Maple Leafs' faithful. While some believe he might get a tribute, he could also get a response that is not as kind. Regardless, Marner is focused on helping the Golden Knights continue to thrive.

The Golden Knights are currently 24-13-12 and in first place in the Pacific Division, leading the Edmonton Oilers by two points. After falling 4-3 to the Boston Bruins, the Knights will have a quick turnaround as they face the Leafs in Toronto. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 24-17-9 and trailing the Bruins by three points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.