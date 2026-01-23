The Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-12) showed how serious they are about competing for the Stanley Cup this season when they completed a huge trade with the Calgary Flames to acquire defenseman Rasmus Andersson. They are eager to integrate him into their blue line and build chemistry before the Winter Olympics. Bruce Cassidy is still waiting for the green light, however.

The Golden Knights head coach revealed that Andersson's status for Friday night's road game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-9) is currently unknown due to the Swedish player's immigration/Visa situation, per The Athletic's Jesse Granger. The required paperwork has to be completed whenever a non-American citizen joins an American franchise, but fans are hoping it is resolved before opening face-off in Scotiabank Arena.

It will be a special matchup, as star right winger Mitch Marner returns to Toronto for the first time since signing with Vegas in free agency. If Andersson suits up, then the hockey world will be overflowing with intrigue. The 29-year-old, who is due to hit the open market himself at the end of the season, was with the squad for Thursday's 4-3 loss versus the surging Boston Bruins.

Following a seven-game winning streak, which followed a five-game losing streak, the Golden Knights have dropped their last two matchups (both by one goal). Perhaps Rasmus Andersson is coming aboard at the perfect time. He tallied 30 points, 90 blocks, 29 hits and a +3 plus-minus in 48 games with Calgary this season.

The 2015 second-round draft pick will prepare himself for action, just in case he is cleared to play in the big Maple Leafs clash. The puck will drop at approximately 7 p.m. ET.