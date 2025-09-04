The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Mitch Marner is bringing some more star power to this team after his arrival this summer. However, it's clear that the Golden Knights as a whole have captured the hearts of those in the city. Veteran Reilly Smith experiened this firsthand recently.

The Golden Knights star attended a comedy show in Las Vegas last week. Comedian Will Burkart took the stage and ended up doing some crowd work. One of the people he called out was Smith, who was sitting in the front row. This led to a very hilarious exchange, and even a “Go Knights Go” chant from those in attendance.

Knights' F Reilly Smith shocked this comedian with his profession, and his lack of teeth. 🤣🤣 (🎥: IG/willburkart) pic.twitter.com/mAntY2rSZf — BarDown (@BarDown) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

While not a superstar, it's easy to see why those in attendance loved Smith. He is a “Original Golden Misfit,” one of the players who skated for the inaugural 2017-18 team. This team went on to win the Western Conference and face the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately, Smith and Vegas lost this series in five games.

The Golden Knights would not return to the Final until 2023. However, Smith was apart of that team. And they went on to win their first championship, defeating the Florida Panthers in five games that season.

After spending time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, the veteran winger returned to the Golden Knights last season. Overall in his Golden Knights tenure, he has scored 127 goals and 297 points in 420 games. He ranks fifth all-time in franchise history for career points and third for goals.

The Golden Knights expect to compete for another Stanley Cup this year. Marner forms one of the best partnerships with center Jack Eichel. Marner joined on an eight-year contract in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights begin their chase of the Stanley Cup on October 8th against the Los Angeles Kings.