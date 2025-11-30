The Crimson Tide bounced back from a stunning home loss to Oklahoma by annihilating Eastern Illinois 56-0. But all eyes were on Alabama football in Week 14 as the team traveled to Auburn for the Iron Bowl.

Alabama had even more riding on the all-important Iron Bowl this season as a win would send the Tide to the SEC title game. But the Tigers wouldn’t go easily. After Alabama cruised to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, Auburn made things interesting.

The Tigers came roaring back, putting up 13 unanswered points. Auburn then tied the game 20-20 on Jeremiah Cobb’s two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Alabama responded with a clutch 15-play, 75-yard drive capped by Isaiah Horton’s third touchdown reception of the game. Kalen DeBoer passed up a field goal try, opting to go for it on 4th & 2 from the 6-yard line. And the head coach’s gutsy call paid off.

Alabama hangs on for wild Iron Bowl win

Horton caught five passes for 35 yards and three scores Saturday. He’s just the third Alabama player with three touchdown grabs in an Iron Bowl in the last 30 years, per ESPN. Jaylen Waddle and Amari Cooper are the only other Crimson Tide receivers to accomplish the feat.

Auburn looked to answer back. The Tigers put together a 12-play drive, marching deep into Alabama territory. But the Crimson Tide’s defense stepped up. Cam Coleman caught a swing pass and worked his way up the sideline when Bray Hubbard knocked the ball loose and Deontae Lawson recovered the fumble.

Auburn fumbles and Alabama recovers with 33 seconds left in the game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/F0xhIyqdmu — Decider Sports (@DeciderSports) November 30, 2025

Alabama pulled off the 27-20 Iron Bowl win and fans breathed a deep sigh of relief.

Will Reichard Enthusiast wrote:

“Blame the refs all you want, but to win these type of games, you have to make winning plays when it counts. One team did that tonight, the other team didn’t. Thank you to Auburn for reminding how much I hate you.”

@CraftBeerBot1 commented:

“Just like Oklahoma, we did everything we could to give that game away, and auburn just didn’t want it”

Mr Williams4k added:

“I shouldn’t have to stress eat after a win smh”

Nate wrote:

“Not a pretty win, but we did it. Need to “Iron” out the issues before the SEC Championship. Defend played great! Next time we keep the foot on the gas. Roll Tide!”