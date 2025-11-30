Tulane football head coach Jon Sumrall is at the center of a high-stakes coaching decision after leading the Green Wave to a 27-0 win over Charlotte, clinching a spot in Friday’s American Conference Championship game against North Texas.

The 43-year-old coach, who holds a 42-11 record at Troy and Tulane, has drawn heavy interest from SEC programs, especially the Florida Gators. Auburn and potentially LSU have also expressed interest, depending on Lane Kiffin’s decision at Ole Miss.

In an effort to retain their head coach, Tulane has offered Sumrall a multi-year contract extension paying over $4 million annually, which would make him the second-highest paid coach in the Group of Five, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. He stands to make approximately $10 million per season in the SEC.

A former Kentucky linebacker and SEC assistant at Ole Miss and Kentucky, Sumrall has led Tulane to consecutive American Conference title game appearances. He also has two Sun Belt championships from his tenure at Troy. Following the Charlotte victory, Sumrall told reporters he would discuss his future with Tulane Athletic Director David Harris, adding that he hopes to coach the Green Wave in the upcoming conference championship regardless of his ultimate decision.

Florida has emerged as the frontrunner in the SEC, offering Sumrall the opportunity to rebuild a nationally prominent program and contend for a College Football Playoff berth, while Tulane provides loyalty, stability, and the chance to keep developing a strong Group of Five team. Sumrall revealed on Saturday night that he will decide his future on Sunday, following discussions with his wife, Ginny.