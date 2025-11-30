No. 9 Notre Dame completed the regular season with a blowout 49-20 win against Stanford on Saturday night, achieving the program's 10th consecutive victory. The highlight of the evening came from star Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love, who set a new school record for touchdowns in a single season.

Entering the game tied with Jerome Bettis at 20 touchdowns, Love scored on Notre Dame’s opening drive, punching in a two-yard run, to overtake Bettis and stand alone in Notre Dame’s record books. With 18 rushing touchdowns this season, he also tied Audric Estime’s single-season rushing TD record.

The Heisman Trophy contender finished with 66 total yards, 8 of which came after he returned from an injury sustained in the first quarter. In 12 games this season, he has run for 1,652 total yards, including 1,372 rushing yards on 199 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt.

Backups Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams stepped up while Love was out of the contest, combining for 178 total yards and four touchdowns. Price scored on a short pass from backup quarterback CJ Carr to make it 14-0, while Williams added 48 yards on a drive ending in a touchdown run. Later in the game, Williams finished with a 51-yard touchdown as the starters rested.

Carr threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard scoring connection to Price. The Fighting Irish offense set the tone, scoring on its first four possessions and leading 28-3 at halftime. The team executed a rare trick play on a fake punt, with defensive end Joshua Burnham tossing an 84-yard touchdown to Luke Talich.

Stanford managed 204 passing yards from Elijah Brown and a touchdown, along with two field goals by Emmett Kenney. The Cardinal added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to close the gap at 49-20, but the game had long been decided by Notre Dame’s explosive start.