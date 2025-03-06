The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring forward Reilly Smith in a trade with the New York Rangers, sending Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick from the San Jose Sharks, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

The Golden Knights reunite with Smith, who spent six years with the organization and was a member of the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup championship team. He will add depth to the forward group and try to help the team go on a run in the playoffs.

The Rangers reportedly are retaining 50% on Smith's expiring contract, according to Frank Seravalli. Smith had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers as of late due to roster management reasons, and it was viewed as an inevitability that he would be moved ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

More to come on this story.