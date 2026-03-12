The Vegas Golden Knights (29-22-14, 72 points) have lost six of their last seven games and are now in third place in the Pacific Division, so they may not be completely focused on signing players to contract extensions. Besides, the organization cannot lock up its most high-profile unrestricted free agent even if it wanted to, at least not right now. Re-signing midseason acquisition Rasmus Andersson will have to wait.

Since the Knights have limited salary cap space for the 2026-27 campaign, the collective bargaining agreement prohibits them from inking the 10-year defenseman to a new deal. Insider and senior columnist Pierre LeBrun broke down the circumstances currently facing Vegas, while also outlining the scenario that will enable president of hockey operations George McPhee to bring back Andersson this summer.

“My understanding of the situation is that they currently only have $3.2 million in projected cap space for next season, which includes Alex Pietrangelo’s $8.8 million cap hit,” LeBrun wrote for The Athletic. “Vegas has the lowest 2026-27 projected cap space available currently among all 32 teams. And clearly an Andersson extension will cost more than $3.2 million per year.”

The Golden Knights' tendency to bend the cap via deft roster moves is well-known by now, and based on its current financial outlook, it appears they will have to shuffle players around once again. Pietrangelo, who is recovering from a season-ending hip issue, could be a key part of the franchise's potential plans to extend Andersson.

“Eventually, Vegas will obviously be able to put Pietrangelo back on {Long-Term Injured Reserve} for next season and, on July 1, the salary cap officially jumps in a big way,” LeBrun notes. “Even before then, the Golden Knights could move money out after the season, in May or June depending on how long they play this spring.”

The Golden Knights completed a trade with the Calgary Flames to acquire Rasmus Andersson back in January, but he has struggled to find his form with his new team. The 29-year-old Swede has one goal, five assists, 31 blocks and three hits in 16 games with Vegas. Although the front office has the means to retain him this offseason, it may want to see how Andersson performs in the final stretch of the campaign before making any decisions.