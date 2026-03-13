The Minnesota Vikings signed Kyler Murray to a one-year, $1.3 million contract (the Arizona Cardinals are paying him $36.8 million after releasing him), bringing competition to the quarterback room alongside JJ McCarthy. With a new quarterback on the roster, head coach Kevin O'Connell is not yet ready to announce the starter.

When asked about who will start next season, O'Connell responded with a claim that he doesn't have to make that decision right now in mid-March,” according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. The 40-year-old head coach and the Vikings won't have to name a starting quarterback until the 2026-27 season begins in September.

“Kevin O'Connell has said he wanted to add competition at QB. O'Connell tonight on if he views Kyler Murray as his starting QB or in competition with J.J. McCarthy: ‘Unless I'm confused in any way, shape or form, I don't believe we have to name one of those currently.'”

After being taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, JJ McCarthy's first stint as a starting quarterback in the 2025-26 campaign was less than impressive. McCarthy, who is 23 years old, ended the season with 1,632 yards and 15 total touchdowns (11 passing, 4 rushing) while completing 57.6% of his pass attempts. He also threw 12 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray's time with the Arizona Cardinals simply came to an end. A fresh new start with a new organization could be exactly what he needs to rejuvenate his career. The 28-year-old QB played just five games after being benched with a concussion. Once he was able to return, Arizona decided to run with Jacoby Brissett as the starter instead.

Murray signs with the Vikings after playing for the Cardinals for seven seasons. He certainly had his ups and downs, giving Kevin O'Connell plenty to work with in terms of athleticism and playmaking. Kyler Murray has thrown for 20,460 yards, rushed for 3,193 yards, and has accumulated a total of 152 touchdowns throughout his career. He also owns a 67.1% career completion percentage.