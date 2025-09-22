The Vegas Golden Knights made one of the biggest offseason moves this summer, completing a sign-and-trade for Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner will now join Jack Eichel on the top line. Eichel was the X-factor who helped the Golden Knights make it to the playoffs for the seventh time in the franchise's eight seasons of existence. A new X-factor will step up this year, as Vegas looks to win its second Cup since 2023.

Eichel took a massive step forward in his professional career in 2024-25. He was the second overall pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2015 and had been a solid part of the franchise. His career high was 82 points in 2018-19, but he was more consistently a 50-60 point producer. The American center was traded to the Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season. He played in just 34 games that year, due to an injury.

In his first full season in Vegas, the former first-round pick amassed 66 points while leading the team with 26 points in the playoffs on the way to winning the Cup. After a 68-point season in 2023-24, Eichel found the back of the net 28 times while adding 66 assists, good for a career high 94 points in 2024-25. That led the team in both assists and points for the season. His high-level production should continue this year, as he has a new star linemate.

Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel shine together

The addition of Marner gives the Golden Knights one of the most potent top lines in the NHL. The right winger is coming off his best season as a professional. Marner eclipsed the 100-point marker for the first time in his career, scoring 102 points. Still, it was a change in his game that truly made a major difference. While the Canadian has been a solid goal scorer, recording 30 or more goals in both 2021-22 and 2022-23, he took a step in his passing game.

Marner set a career high with 75 assists, but his advanced statistics show a change in his game. His individual point production, the measure of points he was involved in when a goal was scored on the ice, hit a career high. Further, he was the primary assist on 47 goals, also the best of his career.

Adding this with Eichel gives Vegas two players who can both bury the puck but can also make great passes. While Eichel is not a better shooter than Auston Matthews, Marner's former linemate, he is the better passer of the two. He also creates more high danger chances for teammates. This will create a great dynamic on the top line.

It would be easy to deem Marner as the X-factor for the Golden Knights making another run at the Cup. Still, Vegas was sixth in the NHL in scoring last season, while sitting second in the NHL on the power play. The Vegas offense is already great. While it will improve with Marner, it will not make the same impact as another player.

The Vegas X-factor is Brayden McNabb

The Golden Knights were one of the top defensive units in the NHL last season. They ranked third in the NHL in goals against in 2024-25, although they sat 26th in the league on the penalty kill. That is an area that needs to improve in 2025-26. Now, they will have to do so without one of their top defenders.

The defense got bad news heading into this season. Alex Pietrangelo announced he is stepping away from hockey due to an injury. He was traded to the Golden Knights ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and has been in the top rotation of the defense since. Further, the blueliner has amassed 33 or more points, while averaging over 30 assists in each of the last four seasons.

Replacing one of the top defenders is going to be difficult. Brayden McNabb is going to have to do that and become the X-factor for this team. McNabb was also a draft pick of the Sabres, going 66th overall in 2009. He would spend time in Buffalo as well as with the Los Angeles Kings before being selected in the expansion draft by the Golden Knights.

Last year, with injuries to Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, McNabb would fill in on the top rotation, sitting fourth among blueliners in minutes per game. Now, he will pair with Theodore on the top rotation this year. He consistently has played second-line minutes in his time in Vegas, only twice averaging over 20 minutes per game. Both times were by just seconds. Regardless, his last two campaigns have shown he could be a top-line player.

Over the past two seasons, he has averaged 2.25 shot blocks per game, while also having 1.7 hits per game. Furthermore, he has had over 30 takeaways in each of the past three seasons. McNabb has been a solid defender and should be able to step in where Petriangelo left off. He has also improved his offensive game as of late.

In the past two campaigns, McNabb has scored 20 or more points in each of them. That was something he had done just once in his career prior to 2023-24. McNabb will be able to replace the defense of their former blueliner this year, and may even be an upgrade overall. If he can continue his offensive growth, Vegas will still be an elite defensive unit, making McNabb the X-factor for this team.