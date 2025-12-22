It has been a disaster with the New York Jets as Aaron Glenn defended his quarterback choice for a team that hasn’t figured out how to get an interception this season. Still, Glenn claims the Jets know what they’re doing after the 23-point loss to the Saints.

The Jets lost their third straight game, getting humbled 29-6 by New Orleans on Sunday. And they got a poor performance by quarterback Brady Cook, who threw for 188 yards with an interception and took eight sacks. Entering the game, the Saints averaged fewer than two sacks per game.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn begs for patience

If he doesn’t get it, he won’t be long for New York. That’s because the team is spinning down a hole without much hope, even for next season. Still, Glenn said fans need to wait, according to ESPN.

“For the fans, listen, it's going to be a tough road,” he told reporters on a video call. “We knew that, but, man, the thing is, we know exactly what we're doing. We have a plan. Just don't let go of the rope, I would say that.”

But it’s hard to be patient when the team has been outscored 111-36 over the last three games combined. It’s hard to score points or stop people when the defense can’t find turnovers. The Jets became the first team in NFL history to go 15 straight games without an interception. (Which, by the way, is mind-boggling. When you think about all of the tipped passes in the NFL, you would imagine the Jets would accidentally get a pick.)

Still, Glenn stood firm on what the team is doing.

“From Day 1, we've been trying to set the foundation of what we want this team to be,” he said. “A lot of that is from an in-house perspective, for the most part.”

But when the product is this bad, are the fans supposed to just trust the Jets are doing something — anything — right behind the scenes?

Glenn said the Jets will continue to play hard.

“We plan on going out there and playing our best and giving effort,” he said. “We plan on going out there and winning the game, also. All right? We want to go out there and put on a good show for our fans. We know it's our last home game, and we look forward to it.”