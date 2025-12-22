Over the last several days, the Chicago White Sox worked diligently to secure Japan's Munetaka Murakami. It worked to perfection as they signed Murakami to a $34 million contract.

On Monday, Mune was front and center for his first official press conference and, in the process, garnered a few laughs. When thanking the White Sox for welcoming him, he pulled out a literal white sock.

How original!

Mune had something fun up his sleeve 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Cbi4YUuPQu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the Japanese league, Mune has put up some stellar numbers and built a reputation of being a formiddable power hitter. In 2022, he hit 56 home runs and became the youngest player to win the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) coveted triple crown award.

Altogether, he finished with 134 RBIs and batted .318 along with 56 homers. This past year, he batted .273 with 26 home runs, along with a .663 SLG and 1.043 OPS.

Over eight seasons with the Yakult Swallows, he batted .273 and hit 265 career home runs.

Meanwhile, the White Sox finished the 2025 season in the basement of the AL Central at 60-102. Earlier this month, Chicago won the MLB Draft Lottery, enabling it to secure the No.1 pick in the draft.

Also, the White Sox added relief pitchers Anthony Kay and Dan Altavilla via free agency. Waiver claims LHP Ryan Rolison and infielder Jacob Amaya joined the team to build depth.

The litany of Japanese players that have come through the White Sox

In essence, Mune becomes the fourth Japanese player to represent the South Side. In 2005, the White Sox had relief pitcher Shingo Takatsu, who, as a closer, was part of the World Series championship team.

Additionally, Tadahito Iguchi was also part of that team as an infielder. In 2012, Kosuke Fukudome was part of the White Sox before being traded across town to the Cubs.

Certainly, Mune brings a wealth of credentials and accolades that set him apart from the rest.