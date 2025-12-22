More alarming details of Sherrone Moore's tenure as Michigan football coach have been revealed.

In the aftermath of Moore's shocking firing and his subsequent arrest, multiple college football reports have gathered information that seemingly indicates that the once fast-rising coach, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Austin Meek, and Katie Strang, “became increasingly volatile” before he was ultimately dismissed for cause by the University of Michigan.

“Moore would break down sobbing in staff meetings and lash out at other coaches, according to three program sources who witnessed the behavior,” The Athletic's report states. “He was seen eavesdropping on closed-door meetings inside Schembechler Hall, one of those people said, and fellow staff members became concerned about his mental state.”

Feldman, Meek, and Strang wrote that they had spoken with “more than 20 people, including current and former staff members, players, school officials and women who interacted with Moore on social media” for their report, which said that Moore had “strange or uncomfortable exchanges” with multiple women over multiple years.

The alleged behavior culminated in an incident earlier in the month, shortly after he was fired, in which Moore traveled to the home of a staff member with whom he was allegedly having an affair and threatened to commit suicide. Soon after, he was arrested and charged with a felony and a few misdemeanors, and in the time since, the staff member has accused Moore of domestic violence during their alleged relationship.

Moore, 39, had just completed his second regular season as the head coach of the Wolverines. An Oklahoma alumnus, he began his coaching career at Louisville in 2009 and arrived in Ann Arbor in 2018, when he was hired as the tight ends coach. He rose to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021, and in 2023, he became the sole offensive coordinator, as well as the acting head coach for the final three games of the regular season while Jim Harbaugh served a suspension.

Following Harbaugh's departure for the Los Angeles Chargers, Moore, who also served a one-game suspension in 2023, was promoted to the Wolverines' permanent head coach. In his first season, he led Michigan to an 8-5 record and, most importantly, a win over rival and second-ranked Ohio State.

This past season, Michigan went 9-3, albeit with Moore serving a two-game suspension, and the Wolverines decisively lost their regular-season finale to Ohio State, which would turn out to be Moore's final game as head coach less than two weeks later.