The Jacksonville Jaguars achieved one of their most impressive wins of the season on Sunday. Jacksonville took care of Denver 34-20 in Week 16, delivering a signature win just weeks before the playoffs. It seems that some bulletin board material really motivated Jaguars head coach Liam Coen to dominate the Broncos.

Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun explained that Coen seemed to take offense to Broncos head coach Sean Payton's comments about Jacksonville being a “small market” team.

“Liam had a problem with that, for sure. I like the energy that he comes with … he didn't like that little brother feel maybe,” Oluokun said on Monday, per Jaguars reporter Juston W. Lewis. “Maybe they had some beef going from before that…”

Payton called Jacksonville a “smaller market” ahead of their important Week 16 matchup.

“It’s a smaller market, but you see a real good team,” Payton said.

Weirdly, the Broncos came out of Sunday's game with more total yards and yards per play. However, a few costly mistakes prevented the Broncos from ever taking control.

Trevor Lawrence had a great game against an excellent Broncos defense. Lawrence went 23-of-36 passing for 279 yards with three touchdowns. He also added six carries for 20 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Coen seemed to make a clever reference to Payton's comments when talking with reporter's after Sunday's big win.

“Grateful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done,” Coen said.

Oluokun gets where his head coach is coming from. Nobody wants to feel like the little brother, especially in professional sports.

“I know exactly where he's coming from, and I know how to relate to him with that stuff, because I… yeah, yeah. So, I relate to him,” Oluokun concluded.

Jacksonville is now 11-4 and occupy the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They are now within one game of the Broncos and Patriots, putting the Jaguars squarely in competition for the No. 1 seed.

Hopefully the Jaguars can get another win next week to improve their odds.

Next up for the Jaguars is a Week 17 matchup against the Colts.