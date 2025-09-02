Winning the Pacific Division and notching 110 points wasn't enough for the Vegas Golden Knights. Even though the Edmonton Oilers finished nine points behind the Golden Knights in the Pacific's third-place spot, they overcame Vegas in five games during the second round of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was a loss that certainly stung the Knights, but now the focus is undoubtedly on the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon has made a few moves to supplement head coach Bruce Cassidy's roster. Most notably, bringing in superstar right winger Mitch Marner on an eight-year deal to add yet another star to the squad. Now, it's looking like the Golden Knights' top line will feature Marner and Ivan Barbashev on the wings, with Jack Eichel at center.

While Eichel is entering the last year of an eight-season contract, he's smack dab in the prime of his career. It wouldn't be surprising to see McCrimmon and the Vegas front office ink him to an extension. However, there are a few players who could leave at some point this season. With training camp and preseason just a few days away, here are three names that the Golden Knights should consider moving at some point. The first name might surprise quite a few people.

Dealing Mark Stone could be a blow for the Golden Knights

One thing you'll notice with all three names on this list: each player will be a free agent within the next couple of summers. The top of the Golden Knights' roster is loaded with playmakers making top dollar. Marner will make $12 million a season for the next eight years. Eichel is making $10 million in the final year of his deal. Team captain Mark Stone is the third-highest paid player at $9.5 million over the next two seasons. At 33 years old, he's one of the oldest starters in Vegas.

Since being traded to the Golden Knights during the 2018-19 season, Stone has been one of the team's top offensive contributors. In 66 games last season, the winger contributed 67 points, including 19 goals and 48 assists. It's clear that he's still a key piece for Vegas when healthy.

However, focus must be put on “when healthy.” Stone has never played a full season in the NHL, as his 80 games played with the Ottawa Senators in 2014-15 represent the highest mark in his career. For a team chasing yet another Stanley Cup berth, the Golden Knights need their captain at full strength. If he continues to miss ice time, it would be smarter to deal Stone for another contributor or two that will actually be available? If so, then McCrimmon could not only save quite a bit of cash moving forward but potentially give younger players more opportunities as well.

William Karlsson's contract could force a trade

Another free agent in two summers, Karlsson is another aging playmaker who plays a key role on the Golden Knights' second line. He's also 33, like Stone, and is slated to make just under $6 million this season and next. Also like Stone, he's dealt with injuries during his time in Vegas, most notably the last few seasons. After playing in 82 games his first two years at T-Mobile Arena, he's only played a full season once in the last six seasons.

That includes time missed last season, in which Karlsson only played in 53 games, the lowest total since his rookie year in 2014-15. It also led to just a 29-point performance, as his nine goals scored were the lowest total since joining the Golden Knights. Although Karlsson has also become one of the Knights' veteran leaders, missing more time will only hurt a team that's trying to make yet another Stanley Cup run. If McCrimmon trades him, it would help open up even more cap space and allow Vegas to possibly big game hunt once again before this season's trade deadline.

Would the Golden Knights move Akira Schmid?

While Karlsson and Stone will be free agents in the summer of 2027, goaltender Akira Schmid will be a restricted free agent next summer. It's highly possible that Schmid signs an extension at some point this season. The former New Jersey Devil just spent his first season with the Golden Knights, playing in five games and starting three. Most of his 2024-25 season was spent at AHL Henderson.

However, former number two Ilya Samsonov is still a free agent. Starter Adin Hill needs a strong backup. In theory, that could be Schmid. In his last two full seasons with the Devils, he was the number two goalie. Now, he could use a shot in Vegas. However, if he doesn't prove that he can handle the No.2 role full-time, it's possible that he's traded before hitting restricted free agency next offseason. It's surprising that Vegas hasn't signed a more tenured number two, but it's likely that McCrimmon and his staff want to see what they have in Schmid. Will the 25-year-old seize the role, or prove to be nothing more than trade bait?