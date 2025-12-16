The Atlanta Braves will be looking to re-assert themselves in the MLB playoff race come 2026 after a deluge of injury woes and underperformance doomed the team in 2025. While the Braves aren't expected to be huge players in free agency, they had a little bit of housekeeping to do with some of their free agents. And to that end, they decided to keep Ha-Seong Kim and re-sign him to a one-year, $20 million contract, as per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Braves acquired Kim via waivers last September after the Tampa Bay Rays let him go. Kim was viewed as a depth option, although he did play 48 games for Atlanta over the final month or so of the 2025 campaign. During that span, he hit three home runs and drove in 12 runs to go with an OPS of .684.

Kim has a track record of being an excellent defender at shortstop, as he peaked with an fWAR of 4.2 back in 2023 with the San Diego Padres. He's declined since then, but the Braves are looking at him as a sort of reclamation project who can play reliable defense in the middle of their infield.

Braves fans react to the team re-signing Ha-Seong Kim

Kim, in 48 games with the Rays and Braves last year, put up an fWAR of 0.3. A torn labrum suffered in 2024 delayed the start of his season to July 2025, and he wasn't able to get it going, perhaps still feeling the effects of his long-term injury.

A bounce-back is possible for Kim at just age 30, and Braves fans are hoping he does just that after the team signed him to a huge one-year deal.

“Braves gave Ha-Seong Kim $20 million for one year? Wow. They must be a lot more confident in a bounce-back at age 30 than I am,” X user @HighHeatStats wrote.

“$20M is a LOT, But Kim was EXCELLENT with the Braves Last Year, and I am Confident he'll be Excellent Again. If it works, Go For a Long-Term Deal Next Offseason. Otherwise He can seek other Teams. Good Signing,” @SoundFX09 added.