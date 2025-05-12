The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers will meet on Monday evening in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, with Connor McDavid and Co. leading the series 2-1. Golden Knights star Mark Stone exited Game 3 with an injury and didn't return. So the question remains, is he playing tonight vs Oilers?

Mark Stone injury status vs Oilers

Stone left in the first period on Saturday after colliding with Corey Perry and he's considered day-to-day right now. The veteran hasn't been ruled out for Game 4 quite yet, via NHL.com.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an update on Stone after the Game 3 victory:

“He’s doing all right,” Cassidy said of Stone. “We’ll keep him as day to day. He wasn’t able to finish the game, we know that. Hopefully he’s better tomorrow and ready to go.

“I think he went into Perry there and it was awkward and he tried to play through it. That’s all I know from what I saw. That would be my best guess.”

Mark Stone has been a key cog for Vegas in these playoffs, scoring four goals and tallying four assists in nine games. The Golden Knights proceeded to grind out a win without him after Reilly Smith's shot deflected off Leon Draisaitl with 0.4 seconds left.

Stone netted a pair of goals in the series opener, and he's an irreplaceable player on this roster.

“He’s a leader, a smart player. He’s probably the smartest guy out there in the League,” Ivan Barbashev said. “I’ve been playing with him pretty much the whole season, and it’s been a pleasure to be on his left side. He’s a smart player, plays the right way. He’s just a good leader for our team.”

So, to answer the question, is Mark Stone playing tonight? It's still unknown. We'll have a better idea closer to puck drop.