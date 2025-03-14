The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Thursday night. They continue to hold on to the top spot in the Pacific Division and are rolling toward a deep playoff run. Their team MVP is Jack Eichel, who broke William Karlsson's Golden Knights single-season record on Thursday. The center has more points this season than any Vegas player has in a single season.

“🚨 FRANCHISE RECORD ALERT 🚨 Jack Eichel recorded his 79th point of the season in the first period in Columbus to break William Karlsson's record for points in a single season!!!!” the team's official account posted.

Eichel picked up his 59th assist and 79th point on Nicholas Roy's first-period goal to break the record. He had already set the franchise record for assists, breaking David Perron's previous mark of 50. Karlsson set the record in the Golden Knights' inaugural season of 2017-18. While his points record is gone, he still has the most goals in a season in franchise history with 43.

Eichel joined the Golden Knights in one of the most significant mid-season deals ever. After medical drama between him and the Buffalo Sabres, Vegas landed one of the league's top centers. He has helped keep their championship window open and is having his best season in Vegas this year.

The Golden Knights have a star in Jack Eichel

The magic of the 2017-18 Golden Misfits team was that they did not really have a star. Sure, Marc-Andrew Fleury is a Hall of Famer but no one had heard of Karlsson before that. They racked up 109 points in the regular season and made the Cup Final with only one household name. Now, they have plenty of big names as their championship window continues.

Eichel has dealt with injuries throughout his career, especially with the Golden Knights, but this year he has been healthy. That has been the difference this season and has led to his 100-point pace. Eichel is centering the top line with Tanner Pearson and Mark Stone, who have both benefitted from his great season.

At last year's NHL trade deadline, the Golden Knights made a stunning move for Sharks center Tomas Hertl. No one knew he was on the market until Vegas swiped him at the last second. Once he came to town, it was easy to say that Vegas had the best center duo in the league. They are both having great years this year and could bring another Cup to the desert