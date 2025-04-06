Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored the 895th goal of his career on Sunday against the New York Islanders, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for goals in a career, and the Islanders' tweet after the goal was scored got plenty of funny reactions.

“WSH goal. 2-1 #Isles.” the Islanders' tweet read.

The Islanders tweeted as if it was a normal goal from an opponent, and it certainly got some attention from some fans in the replies.

“Thanks for the update,” wrote @TheBrattPack63.

“WHO WAS IT,” wrote @Laf4MVP_.

“Come on lol,” wrote @SavageSports_.

“Wonder who it was,” wrote @2trat3gy.

“We acting like this just a regular goal lmao,” wrote @Robertojuan77.

“Ah ok thanks for letting me know,” wrote @mccrystal_alex.

Despite the comical first tweet after the goal, the Islanders did congratulate Ovechkin in their next tweet.

“Congrats on an amazing accomplishment, Ovechkin!” the Islanders wrote.

The Islanders also retweeted a video of their team congratulating Ovechkin on the accomplishment.

The game was momentarily stopped to honor the achievement, and while it is a day of celebration for Ovechkin and Capitals fans no matter what, the Islanders have gotten the last laugh on the day. Before Ovechkin scored his goal, Bo Horvat got the Islanders on the board in the first period, with Marc Gatcomb following up later on to make it 2-0 before Ovechkin's goal.

Gatcomb added his second of the day in the second period, then Jean-Gabriel Pageau added one in the third period to make the score 4-1, which is how the game ended.

However, the Islanders are a longshot to make the playoffs at this point in the season, and the Capitals are likely going to be the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The win keeps some faint hopes alive for New York with the regular season nearing an end, but it is still a day of celebration for the Capitals and Ovechkin.