The Carolina Panthers missed a golden opportunity on Sunday, but their season is far from over. A 27-10 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks dropped Carolina to 8-8, yet the defeat may have merely delayed what now looms as a decisive NFC South showdown in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite the disappointment, the Panthers’ locker room tone shifted quickly toward what lies ahead. Safety Nick Scott made it clear that Carolina isn’t dwelling on what slipped away.

“If you’ve got any type of grit to you, you wouldn’t have it any other way against a division opponent with an opportunity to send ’em home,” Scott said, via The Athletic. “So I think everybody’s head and heart is in the right place. Nobody’s sulking about this loss or dragging their feet. We’re just looking forward to next week, and we’re gonna practice extremely hard and do everything we can to be division champs and earn a playoff spot.”

That mindset was evident immediately after the loss, with Bryce Young and Derrick Brown encouraging teammates before Canales even reached the locker room. The Panthers now control their destiny — a win over Tampa Bay would complete a season sweep of the Buccaneers and would end Carolina’s seven-year playoff drought.

Article Continues Below

Carolina entered the afternoon against the Seahawks, unaware that help was coming elsewhere. Head coach Dave Canales chose not to display the Tampa Bay-Miami score on the stadium video boards, keeping his team locked in on Seattle, which arrived with the NFC’s best record.

The Buccaneers’ 20-17 loss to the Dolphins meant the Panthers would have clinched the division with a win. Instead, turnovers, failed fourth-down attempts, and offensive struggles turned a tight 3-3 halftime game into a one-sided second half.

Seattle capitalized on Carolina's mistakes, with all three Seahawks touchdown drives starting on short fields. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 110 yards and two scores, while Sam Darnold efficiently managed the game. Bryce Young struggled through the air but added a rushing touchdown late.

The stakes are massive, and Carolina is trying to snap seven straight losing seasons and one of the league’s longest postseason absences. After a turbulent year filled with swings, the Panthers now face the clearest test of their identity. If Scott’s words reflect the locker room’s resolve, Week 18 won’t just decide a division; it may define the direction of the franchise.