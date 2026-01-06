Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf has largely remained mum about his two-game suspension following his controversial interaction with a fan of the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Safe to assume, his legal team advised him to keep his mouth shut, especially since the fan, Ryan Kennedy, is seeking a civil lawsuit.

But the 28-year-old Metcalf could not help but poke fun at himself after his two-game suspension was over. On his Instagram Story, he posted a meme from a popular skit by comedian Druski, wherein he kept shouting “I'm free!” after being released from prison.

DK Metcalf posting on his instagram he’s free 😂😂#steelers pic.twitter.com/ukeh6vpF3J — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

Metcalf tried to appeal his sanction, but the NFL upheld it. He forfeited his salary during his two-game ban.

The incident with Kennedy happened in the second quarter. Metcalf was caught on camera physically confronting Kennedy, grabbing his shirt and seemingly attempting to strike him. The referees did not penalize Metcalf, but the league reviewed the footage afterward.

While the two-time Pro Bowler is making light of the situation, the Steelers do not need any distraction ahead of their wild-card clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

Metcalf, who logged 850 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season, will definitely give the Steelers a boost in his return. He, however, needs to keep his head in the game amid Kennedy's possible civil complaint.

Sharing a hilarious post could be a good sign, as it showed that Metcalf is not stewing on the issue too much. He needs to get serious though once he steps on the field.