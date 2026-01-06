Mississippi State football made a notable roster addition Monday by securing a veteran quarterback through the transfer portal. The Bulldogs addressed a key offseason need by adding AJ Swann, a passer with extensive experience and familiarity with SEC competition.

Head coach Jeff Lebby identified quarterback depth as a priority following the season, and Mississippi State’s transfer portal strategy delivered immediate results. Swann arrives in Starkville after stops at Vanderbilt, LSU, and Appalachian State, giving him a rare combination of conference familiarity and starting experience.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz shared the development on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the signing alongside 247Sports’ Chris Hummer and outlining Swann’s career resume.

“Mississippi State has signed App State quarterback transfer AJ Swann, @chris_hummer and I have learned.

Swann, who played at LSU and Vanderbilt before App State, has 4,236 career passing yards.”

Entering his senior year, Swann brings seasoned depth to a quarterback room that leaned young late in the season. He started six games during the 2025 campaign at Appalachian State, throwing for 1,495 yards while providing steady leadership. His prior time in the SEC, particularly at Vanderbilt, exposed him to defensive schemes similar to those he will face on a weekly basis in conference play.

The move also strengthens Mississippi State’s quarterback depth entering the 2026 season. With Kamario Taylor projected to lead the group after starting the final two games last year, Swann adds insurance and competition without disrupting long-term development plans.

Lebby’s staff prioritized experience after losing key contributors to graduation and the transfer portal. Adding Swann ensures the Bulldogs are not forced to accelerate younger options if adversity strikes during the season.

The addition also provides leadership value, giving the program a veteran presence capable of mentoring younger quarterbacks while reinforcing preparation standards inside the locker room and meeting room.

For Mississippi State football, the signing reflects a calculated roster move. The Bulldogs gain stability, maturity, and a quarterback who understands the demands of SEC play, all while maintaining flexibility for the future.