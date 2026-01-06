Florida football fans watched DJ Lagway visit rival Florida State in the portal. Now they won't like his glowing take following the College Football Transfer Portal visit.

Lagway caught up with Noles 247 after his trip to Tallahassee Monday. The dual-threat's words to Chris Nee paint the picture that he likes FSU way more than he ever did at Gainesville.

“It was really nice up here. Yeah, I'm excited for the relationship to continue to build,” Lagway stated first.

Yet that wasn't his strongest take on the visit. These next quotes become a gut punch followed by a counter toward Gator fans.

“Still on cloud nine about this one,” Lagway said in describing his FSU trip. “I can see it's genuine. A lot of places you blow smoke, but I feel like this place is really genuine.”

FSU is more “genuine” compared to Lagway's last stop, says the QB. If he chooses the Seminoles, Gator fans likely will write those words down as motivation for the next FSU-Florida meeting.

DJ Lagway already making decision after Florida departure?

There's good news for Gator fans, though, who are hoping Lagway avoids Tallahassee.

He confirmed to Nee that he hasn't made his decision yet and still has another visit. He'll even visit a rival of Florida State's in Virginia.

The Cavaliers upended the then No. 8 Seminoles in Charlottesville — ultimately creating a conference title game run appearance after the stunner. Virginia still fell to Duke for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Lagway, though, could earn a stronger chance to play at UVA compared to FSU. The Cavs could be losing 2025 starter Chandler Morris to exhausted eligibility (the 25-year-old Morris is hoping for another year). UVA also lost backup Daniel Kaelin to the portal — launching theories of Virginia becoming a closet destination for Lagway.

But other schools are seeking a QB. Including rival Southeastern Conference programs of Florida like Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt. It's not known if Lagway plans to visit all the mentioned schools. But again, Gator fans are facing the possibility of seeing Lagway perform the famed chop with FSU.