The 2025 NFL season didn’t exactly go according to plan for the Cincinnati Bengals. A 6-11 finish, a carousel of quarterback changes, and a heartbreaking 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the season finale have left the franchise asking some tough questions. But as players cleaned out their lockers on Monday, one veteran voice offered a ringing endorsement of head coach Zac Taylor.

Joe Flacco, who joined the Bengals mid-season after a trade from Cleveland, is likely on his way out. But the 40-year-old quarterback isn’t leaving without showing his appreciation. Flacco was spotted leaving signed jerseys for a handful of Bengals veterans, including a special message for Taylor that suggests the culture in Cincinnati is stronger than the record shows.

“My experience with him has been unbelievable,” Flacco said regarding Taylor. “I feel so lucky to kind of have that happen.”

Joe Flacco wrote some cool messages on signed jerseys for a handful of Bengals vets. A Cincinnati return in 2026 is unlikely, but it's clear Flacco made great relationships here — starting with Zac Taylor. "My experience with him has been unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/MGwMLxFrml — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) January 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

For Taylor, who is facing heat after missing the playoffs for the third straight year, that support matters. Flacco has seen it all in his 18-year career, from Super Bowl MVP highs to backup lows, so his praise isn't just empty talk.

Flacco’s stint in Cincinnati was brief but memorable. He stepped in when the team needed a steady hand, throwing for 15 touchdowns and 2,479 yards across his time with the Browns and Bengals this season. While he mostly watched from the sideline as Joe Burrow took the sacks in the Week 18 finale against Cleveland, Flacco’s influence in the locker room was clearly felt.

As for what’s next? Don't print the retirement papers just yet. Flacco has made it clear he still wants to play in 2026, though he plans to be picky about his next destination. A return to Cincinnati seems unlikely given Burrow’s status, but Flacco’s exit interview proves he’s leaving the jungle with nothing but respect for the organization.