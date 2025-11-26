The Detroit Lions are heading into the stretch of their season, and they're going to need all the help they can get. Luckily for them, help is on the way as Frank Ragnow has announced that he's coming out of retirement to come back to the Lions. The next question is when he'll be back on the field, and it could take a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Frank Ragnow’s first chance to play for the Lions will come next Thursday vs. the Cowboys, though it is considered unlikely for now, per source. A potential return-to-play date is Dec. 14 at the LA Rams,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is good news for the Lions offense, which has slowed down a bit from years prior. Teams have started to get pressure up the middle on Jared Goff, which has hurt him and the offense at times. Getting someone like Ragnow, who has been key for the Lions over the years, should help when he gets back on the field.

The Lions are currently not one of the seven teams in the playoff picture, and with a game coming up against the Green Bay Packers, another loss would make things a little harder for them to get out of the hole. After their overtime win against the New York Giants, head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team is taking the hard road after their season last year.

“I mean 15-2 felt great last year until you get booted right out,” Campbell said. “Then it’s like maybe we’ve got to go the hard road and just win. Let’s just win and find a way every week and grind it out.”

There's no doubt that the Lions will have to grind their way into the playoffs this season, but they have the talent to do so.