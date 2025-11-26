The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 as the club hopes to advance its six-game win streak to seven. Leading up to the contest, it appears L.A. made a move to improve the secondary by stealing a former Seattle Seahawks defensive back off waivers.

Reports indicate that the Rams are signing Derion Kendrick off waivers from Seattle, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This will actually be a return to Los Angeles for Kendrick, as he spent his first two seasons in the NFL with L.A.

“The Rams claimed CB Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Seahawks, per his agents Zac Hiller and Matt Leist. An intra-NFC West move.”

Kendrick, who is 25 years old, joins the Rams after playing in 10 games for the Seahawks this season. Despite participating in every game for Seattle so far, he has not started in a single contest.

Los Angeles made a flurry of moves on Wednesday. It appears Kendrick was brought in due to Roger McCreary going to the IR, per Pelissero. However, Ahkello Witherspoon is coming back to the active roster.

“The Rams also signed veteran TE Nick Vannett, designated WR Tutu Atwell and CB Ahkello Witherspoon for return from IR, and placed CB Roger McCreary on IR.”

He goes back to the Rams, where Los Angeles used him as a starter in 18 of his 32 career games with the club in his first two years in the league. Throughout his three-year career, Derion Kendrick has recorded 99 combined tackles (81 solo), three interceptions, and 19 pass deflections.

The Rams are signing a familiar face with the defense in the final stretch of the regular season. It's a smart signing that gives the team some depth in the secondary. Kendrick will also be able to provide head coach Sean McVay with some intel about the Seahawks when the two teams meet in Week 16.