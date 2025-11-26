Pro Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk has been hired as the next head coach of Southern University. Faulk is the fifth head coach to lead Southern University following the departure of former head coach Dawson Odoms to become the head coach of Norfolk State University in 2021. Odoms was ultimately let go following the 2024 season, leading to the hiring of Michael Vick.

Faulk is the current running backs coach at Colorado under former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Faulk had a phenomenal career in the NFL, including winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams in 2000 and the 2000 NFL MVP award. He was selected 2nd overall in the 1994 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors.

This isn't the first time that Faulk has been in conversation to become Southern University's head coach. NFL reporter Ian Rappaport indicated in April 2021 that the Baton Rouge-based institution had interest in Faulk following longtime head coach Dawson Odoms' departure from the institution following the Spring 2021 season to become the head coach of Norfolk State. Southern University athletic director Roman Banks then indicated that they were indeed having conversations.

“We have spoken to his team of representatives, and we have had conversations,” Banks said in a quote obtained by Jacques Doucet of WFAB 9 Sports. ”

Southern University, after making the SWAC Championship in 2024, struggled mightily this season. The program fired Terrence Graves after a 1-6 start, leaving Fred McNair to serve as Interim Coach. Faulk looks to revive a Southern University program that is historically one of the best in HBCU football history.