On Thursday, an email sent to Washington Capitals season ticket holders said that team legend Alex Ovechkin will reportedly play his final season in 2025-26.

The organization sent season ticket holders this message on Thursday.

Via The Hockey Writers:

“OCTOBER – the start of Capitals hockey and Alex Ovechkin’s FINAL NHL SEASON”

But Capitals beat reporter Sammi Silber said otherwise shortly after:

“Just confirmed with the Capitals that the email regarding this being Alex Ovechkin’s final NHL season is not accurate,” she wrote on social media.

Capitals PR has also confirmed that the email was a mistake:

No decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin’s future following the 2025-26 NHL season.



An email was sent from an individual with the corporate sales department that mistakenly alluded to next year being Alex Ovechkin’s final year. — Capitals PR (@CapitalsPR) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Ovechkin decided to hang up the skates, considering he'll be turning 40 before next season begins. But it seems the season ticket email is not accurate.

Despite the lack of playoff success in recent years, he accomplished the unthinkable in 2024-25. The Russian superstar became the all-time leading scorer in NHL history, surpassing Wayne Gretzky in April. He now has 895 career goals.

Ovi had the perfect reaction to breaking the record:

“It was a tremendous moment for hockey, for myself, for the Capitals organization, for all fans, obviously, for my family,” Ovechkin said. “Yeah, no one thought this was going to be broken, but it's just a tremendous moment for hockey and for myself. So, thank you very much.”

Next season is the final year of Ovechkin's five-year, $47.5 million deal he signed in 2021. The reality is he has nothing left to prove in the NHL. He's won three Hart Trophies, nine Maurice “Rocket” Richard awards, a Conn Smythe, and one Stanley Cup as well.

Alex Ovechkin will go down as one of the greatest players to ever live and arguably the best left-winger to step foot on the ice. Washington unfortunately lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes and Ovi struggled to produce, but it doesn't take away from his impressive resume.

If someone wanted to nitpick, they could say the Capitals have only gotten past the first round of the playoffs once since lifting the Cup in 2018. That being said, this is a team sport, and Ovechkin has consistently put up numbers year in and year out.