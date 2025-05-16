The Washington Capitals lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday to end their season. After a historic regular season, Alex Ovechkin was held to just one goal in the five-game loss to Carolina. At 39 years old, retirement rumors are naturally going to swirl around the NHL's all-time goals leader. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski that he expects Ovechkin back next season.

“My understanding is he's under contract, so he'll be back next year,” Carbery said, per Wyshynski.

Ovechkin is entering the final year of a five-year, $9.5 million deal he signed before the 2021-22 season. Assuming he closes it out with the Capitals next year, he would have spent all 21 years with Washington, earning $160 million in his career. But there is always the idea that Ovechkin may retire and move back to Russia. But Carbery does not expect that.

If Ovechkin plays next season, he will easily eclipse 900 career goals. He ended the year with 897 after beating Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 late in the year. Despite breaking his leg early in the year, Ovechkin came back and scored 44 goals in 65 games. It was his 14th 40-goal season.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman doubled down on this report on the 32 Thoughts Podcast after Game 5. “I was a little bit surprised that people were wondering about Ovechkin [retiring]. He has another year under contract, and he has talked to media back home in Russia about how he plans to play another year.”

The Capitals are likely getting their captain back for a 21st season next year. If he does retire when the contract is up, there will be even more pop and circumstance surrounding the league's greatest goal scorer. The Capitals have been able to keep him for his entire career and hope to give him another deep playoff run next spring.