The Washington Capitals enjoyed a largely successful season in 2024-25. Unfortunately, the Capitals were without TJ Oshie for this campaign. The veteran forward missed the entire season due to a recurring back issue. And we now know that Oshie has played the final game of his NHL career.

Oshie announced his retirement on Monday. He played 1010 games during the regular season across 16 seasons. He spent the first seven seasons with the St. Louis Blues after being a first-round pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. In 2015, he was traded to Washington, where he would win a Stanley Cup in 2018.

“I would like to thank the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love, all of my teammates who battled with me every night, my coaches who challenged me to be better every day, and the athletic trainers and equipment staff who got me ready to play. I also want to thank the fans your energy and passion made every game memorable, and it was an honour to play in front of you,” Oshie said in a statement through the NHL Players' Association.

TJ Oshie left a legacy with Capitals, Blues

Article Continues Below

Oshie was never a true superstar, but he remained an integral part of the teams he played on. With the Blues, the former first-round pick made the Stanley Cup Playoffs five times. He scored 110 goals and 310 points in 443 career games in St. Louis. Upon his arrival in Washington, he became an even more productive player.

He made the playoffs eight times as a member of the Capitals. As mentioned, he won the Stanley Cup in 2018. This series truly showed his worth, as well. He scored eight goals and 21 points in 24 postseason games during the 2018 run. He finished as the fourth leading scorer on that team.

Oshie was one of the hardest-working players in the game when he played. And he helped bring a championship to a city and a team that yearned for decades to celebrate that glory. Congratulations to Oshie on his retirement, and we wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of life.