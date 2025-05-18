May 18, 2025 at 9:32 AM ET

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is making a humorous comment, amidst rumors he may retire from hockey. Ovechkin deadpanned that he's going to a different team after this NHL season.

“I just packed my stuff. I'm going to Hershey….see you there,” Ovechkin said, per Sportsnet's Instagram page.

Hershey, Pennsylvania is the home of the Hershey Bears, an American Hockey League club. The Bears are a developmental team for the Caps.

Ovechkin just completed a career milestone season with the Washington franchise. He broke Wayne Gretzky's record for career NHL goals. The Capitals also made the postseason yet again, but lost a heartbreaking series to the Carolina Hurricanes. Washington was denied a bid in the Eastern Conference final.

Ovechkin now sits at 897 career goals. Capitals fans hope that the winger still has some years left in him.

The Capitals had a disappointing end to their season

Washington lost to the Hurricanes in five games. Carolina scored 12 goals in the final three games of the series. It was a tough ending to a promising season for the Caps, who were first this season in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division.

It hurts Washington fans to see Ovechkin denied yet another Stanley Cup championship. The grizzled veteran winger had a strong year, with 73 points and a plus-minus of +15 on the campaign.

Ovechkin posted all those points despite appearing in just 65 games. It was the first time since the 2020-21 season that he didn't play in at least 73 contests.

The Caps star won a Stanley Cup in the 2017-18 season. It is his lone Stanley Cup title. This is in despite of the fact that the Capitals have won 11 division championships with Ovechkin. He's been a transformational star for the franchise.

Ovechkin has played for Washington since the 2005-6 season. He was the first overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, and has played his entire career in the nation's capital.