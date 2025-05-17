The Carolina Hurricanes are making a joke at the expense of a Washington D.C. airport. Carolina's X account made note when Washington's Dulles airport posted about the Capitals bowing to Carolina in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Good morning to everyone except the Carolina Hurricanes,” the Dulles airport said Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

The Hurricanes responded, and held nothing back.

“Heard there was an extra flight to Cancun today!” the team posted.

The Hurricanes are marching on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, after defeating Washington in five games. Carolina sealed the deal by defeating the Caps in a 3-1 game on Thursday.

Carolina moves on to the Eastern Conference Final, where they will play either the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Toronto and Florida are locked in a 3-3 series, with the deciding Game 7 on Sunday.

The Hurricanes used the offense to power past the Capitals

The Hurricanes get to rest up before the conference final. Carolina didn't need a lot of time to defeat the Caps. That was because the Hurricanes were paced by a high-octane offense on the ice.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis are leading the way for this club, with 10 points each in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes also scored 12 total goals in the last three games of the Capitals series.

Carolina would have home-ice advantage if they play Florida. If the Maple Leafs move on, the Hurricanes would have to start that series on the road.

“I think we've already been in a conference final and we know what's going to happen there,” Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov said, per NHL.com. “It's not going to be easy there. We'll see who we're going to play against, but this is the time for us to relax a little bit and get ready for the next games.”

Carolina's players have an extra incentive to want to play against the Panthers. Florida swept the Hurricanes in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I think honestly it'll just be the same mindset,” Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker said. “We don't care who we're going to play. We're going to end up just doing our systems, our game plan going forward and make them play our game. Regardless of what happens, we'll be watching, but we'll just be preparing ourselves.”

The team will soon find out if they will have a chance for revenge.