Laremy Tunsil is making his way to the Washington Commanders with a clear goal in mind: to safeguard Jayden Daniels and solidify the Commanders' offensive line, something that GM Adam Peters has made a priority this offseason. Bringing in the five-time Pro Bowl left tackle is one of Washington’s boldest moves as they gear up for the 2025 season.

In a significant trade, Washington sent four draft picks to the Houston Texans to bring Tunsil on board, including some valuable Day 2 picks. In exchange, they gained a seasoned lineman who, despite some flaws, is still widely regarded as one of the top three players in his position.

“Anything you can do to protect Jayden Daniels while he’s on his rookie deal is smart,” an AFC scout shared with ESPN.

However, some uncertainties remain. Tunsil racked up 19 penalties last season, which has raised eyebrows regarding his focus and discipline. One unnamed NFL defensive coordinator mentioned to ESPN that the tackle “gets bored and loses focus sometimes,” but he also noted, “When he’s motivated, he’s among the very best.”

Article Continues Below

Tunsil's absence from voluntary OTAs this spring didn’t go unnoticed, especially by local media. Broadcaster Lynnell Willingham humorously pointed out, “You can be on U Street doing the Cotton Eye Joe, but you can’t show up to voluntary OTAs? Nobody’s asking you to be a leader—show that you care.”

Tunsil did make an appearance at mandatory minicamp, although his participation was somewhat limited.

Despite these concerns, there’s a lot of optimism that Tunsil will create a strong partnership with rookie Josh Conerly Jr., Washington’s first-round pick. Together, they have the potential to anchor a line that can provide Daniels with the protection he needs to develop into a franchise quarterback. As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN highlighted, the trade is a calculated risk with significant potential rewards according to insights from league scouts and coordinators.

If Tunsil can tap into the talent that made him a top-15 pick back in 2016, the rocky start will likely be a distant memory. He now has the opportunity to redefine his legacy in a new city, taking on a crucial role in the process.