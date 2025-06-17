The Washington Capitals had a great season in 2024-25, winning the Metropolitan Division. But their playoff performance, a five-game defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, necessitates changes. With a small amount of cap space left after re-signing Jakob Chychrun, they are going to have to make tough choices. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that the Capitals won't bring back forward Andrew Mangiapane, sending him to NHL free agency.

“As the Capitals navigate their off-season plan, it looks like Andrew Mangiapane will be hitting July 1 as a UFA. Also, of note, Mangiapane has switched agents and is now represented by Allain Roy at RSG Hockey,” Pagnotta reported.

Mangiapane scored 14 goals and 14 assists in 81 games in his lone season with the Capitals. He finished a three-year contract that he signed with the Calgary Flames in 2022. That deal paid him $5.8 million per season, which could be around where his next deal lands. While most players will get a raise with the rising salary cap, Mangiapane has never equaled his 2021-22 output that earned him that deal.

Despite a disappointing year with the Capitals, Mangiapane would fit in well with most teams in the league. He is a reliable middle-six scorer who is not yet 30 years old. Mangiapane won't be insanely expensive like Mitch Marner, but he can lift an offense next season.

The Capitals will have $12.25 million in cap space come July 1, according to CapWages. They will also be clearing $9.5 million from Alex Ovechkin's deal and $8 million from John Carlson's after next year. So, if they do not sign a big-money deal this offseason, they may be loading up to land a big fish in 2026.

The Capitals may miss Mangiapane, but they are looking into the future and hoping to keep this core together for a sustainable championship window. Where could he land?