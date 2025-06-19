The Madden 26 Closed Beta has arrived, with many lucky players being given the chance to try it out. Overall, the closed beta gives players a good feel for the gameplay and new features. But how exactly does one receive a beta code this year? We'll explain the process and how you already potentially received a code. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

How Do You Sign Up & Receive a Madden 26 Beta Code?

Unfortunately, there is no technical way to receive a Madden 26 Closed Beta code. Unlike Skate or NHL 26, there's no playtest for players to register for.

Instead, EA Sports will send beta codes via e-mail to players, letting them know they were invited. Therefore, check your e-mail, both regular and spam, to see if you received a code. Once you receive a code, you can redeem it on your platform's store.

Like previous EA Sports games, players have suggested different tactics, which includes:

Having a lot of time logged into Madden 25

Following EA Sports official Channels

Registering & Linking your EA Account

Registering on the EA Playtest website

Essentially, showing general interest in EA products may help players receive a code. If you play a lot of Madden 25, you may receive a code for 26. But just because you play a lot of Madden does not mean you will receive a code. However, doing some of these things above may help in the long run.

Furthermore, it's always good to stay connected with EA's official channels. Here, you can find out about potential sales, in-game events, and more.

Madden 26 Beta Begin & End Dates

The Madden 26 Closed Beta begins on June 18th, 2025, at 12:00pm ET, and ends on June 26th, 2025, at 11:59pm ET. Furthermore, it will be available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Codes can be redeemed on each platform

What Can You Do In The Madden 26 Beta?

The following game modes will be available in the Madden 26 Closed Beta:

Play Now

Online H2H

Practice Mode

Madden Ultimate Team

Mini Games

Superstar

However, none of your progress from the beta carries over to the main game.

But the beta does offer player's a chance to try out some of the brand new features coming in this year's installment. Overall, Madden 26 features a lot of new things. From Coach DNA to new Player Traits, EA Sports changed quite a few things this year. With the beta, players receive a chance to really try out all the new features.

Furthermore, the beta itself is a No Capture Zone. Therefore, you may not share any content from the beta, including but not limited to screenshots, streams, audio, etc. And if you want to receive more beta codes in the future, you'll want to play nice with the rules.

Lastly, players who participate in the beta may leave feedback. While not a proven fact, we recommend you take the time to leave some good feedback. Who knows? This may just be what helps you receive another beta code in the future.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 26 Closed Beta. We wish everyone luck in receiving a code. If you already did receive one, then we hope you enjoy your experience!

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.