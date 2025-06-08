The Washington Capitals are coming off a season where they finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and saw Alex Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record. Then, Ovechkin and the Capitals lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, bringing an end to a promising season with disappointment. The Caps can definitely get better, but this offseason might make it challenging as they plan for a future without the greatest goal-scorer of all time.

When people looked at Washington last season, they saw them as a bubble playoff team. Then, the Capitals stunned the world and won the top spot in the Eastern Conference. After beating the Montreal Canadiens in the first round, the Caps fell to the Hurricanes in the second. Still, it was an excellent season, bringing hope for more even with Ovechkin approaching the end of his career.

That hope can fade away if the Capitals' free agency period doesn't unfold as planned. Additionally, if they fail to capitalize on the 2025 free agency period by improving their team, Washington might take a step back. The 2025-2026 season could be a nightmare for the Capitals if they don't get the best NHL free agents to help them contend with the Hurricanes and Florida Panthers.

Here's the worst-case scenario for Washington this summer.

Capitals don't plan for life after Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin's time is almost up after breaking The Great One's record, and his contract expires after this coming season. Because of this, the Capitals must prepare for life after him.

Ovechkin notched 44 goals and 29 assists this season, a remarkable stat for a guy who just turned 39 years old. But with his time nearing a possible end and retirement closing in, the Caps need a plan. Yes, they have Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas, both of whom had at least 3o goals. Dylan Strome also had 29. But how much of that was due to Ovechkin's prescience, whether on the first line or the power play?

The Capitals need to plan accordingly. Soon, Ovechkin will be gone, and the Caps will not have a sniper in nearly the same class. The absolute worst-case scenario during the Capitals' free agency period would be not finding a goal-scorer who can take charge when Ovechkin is not playing.

Capitals do not extend Connor McMichael

The Capitals' free agents list is not long. Alarmingly, third-liner Connor McMichael is among them. McMichael had a great season, notching 26 goals and 31 assists over 82 games while spearheading the third line. Also, he had six points in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

McMichael is an elemental piece for Washington, and meshed well with Andrew Mangiapane and Ryan Leonard. Moreover, he picked the team up when the top two lines could not. The Caps must find a way to extend McMichael since he is set to become a restricted free agent next offseason.

If the Capitals do not extend McMichael's contract now, they risk seeing his value increase and being unable to afford him. Therefore, now is the time for Washington to keep McMichael.

Capitals overspend on veterans in NHL free agency

There are plenty of NHL free agents available to sign. With just over $9.37 million in cap space, the Caps must maneuver and make good signings. Overpaying a veteran is not the answer.

There are NHL free agents over 35 years old, like Patrick Kane and Claude Giroux, who had great seasons. Yet, their age is a concern, and Washington cannot afford to fall into this trap. Overspending on a veteran like them could hurt them and their youth movement. It would also hurt them if they were to lose Ovechkin and one of these veterans at once next season without a plan in place.

Capitals don't re-sign Anthony Beauvillier

The Capitals' dream scenario in NHL free agency involves acquiring the forward depth that will help them improve. It also includes re-signing Anthony Beauvillier.

Beauvillier shined while playing on the first line with Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. After coming over from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade, Beauvillier only had two goals and three assists in 18 games. But he also had two goals and four assists over 10 playoff games, showcasing his potential.

Washington cannot afford to let Beauvillier walk. Whether they sign a short-term contract or a long-term deal, the Capitals must recognize the chemistry he built with Ovechkin and Strome. Beauvillier displayed great poise and demonstrated how well he could play down the stretch. Consequently, not rewarding him could come back to bite them, especially if he signs with a divisional rival.