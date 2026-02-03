It has been an up-and-down season for the Washington Capitals, but throughout the ride, Alex Ovechkin has continued to make NHL history. The all-time goals leader in NHL history scored his 20th goal of the season, moving into second all-time for most 20-goal seasons. Now, Ovi has passed Wayne Gretzky on another all-time NHL list.

With his assist in the second period in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, Ovechkin passed Gretzky for fifth all-time in most points with one franchise, per NHL Public Relations.

Six minutes into the second period, the Caps and Islanders were tied at one apiece. Ovechkin was credited with his 25th assist of the season on an Anthony Beauvillier goal that broke that tie, and moved Ovi up the all-time list. This year, Ovi has also scored 22 goals, bringing him to 47 total points for the season. This also gives the Russian 1,670 career points.

Ovechkin, 40, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft by the Capitals, joining the franchise for the 2005-06 campaign. He has played his entire NHL career with the team, ranking 10th all-time in points. He is also second among active players. Sidney Crosby leads in points among active players with 1,745 points. The Canadian is also eighth in points overall and third in most points with one franchise.

Gordie Howe is the all-time leader in points with one franchise. He scored 1,809 of his 1,850 career points with the Detroit Red Wings.

Point number 1,670 was on the game-winning goal for the Caps, as they won their third straight. The Capitals are now 28-22-7 on the season, placing them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Ovi will be looking to add another point and another win on Tuesday night as the Capitals visit the Philadelphia Flyers.