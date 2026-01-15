The Washington Capitals are hanging onto a playoff spot in the crowded Eastern Conference. They should be looking to add at the NHL trade deadline, with Alex Ovechkin's career potentially ending after the season. The Nashville Predators have the perfect piece for the Capitals to add in center Ryan O'Reilly. How could Washington make the deal work?

The Predators have started winning games recently, but they should still be sellers at the deadline. Clearly, general manager Barry Trotz's plan of signing expensive free agents did not work. Steven Stamkos could be moving out, as could Jonathan Marchessault. Both of those players have been on the team for less than two seasons. O'Reilly joined the team one year earlier, in the summer of 2023.

O'Reilly has been the top center for the Predators this season, and the Capitals could use centers. Sticking the veteran on the second line with youngsters like Ryan Leonard and Aliaksei Protas could be a solid way to improve their depth. While the top line is strong and they have a great goaltender right now, there are places for the Capitals to improve.

O'Reilly does not have trade protection in his contract, but Trotz has previously said he will run any trade past the veteran. Whether he would want to go to the Capitals could be an important part of this deal. After spending nearly three seasons with the Predators, he should be ready for a legitimate playoff run.

O'Reilly is under contract for the 2026-27 season at $4.5 million, making him a valuable acquisition. The Capitals could give up their 2026 first-round pick to land O'Reilly at his full salary for this season and next. They would not have to move out any players, as his salary fits under the cap as the team is currently constructed.

The Capitals need to go all-in at this trade deadline

There have been no official announcements about the end of Alex Ovechkin's career. But considering his contract ends after this season, and he has already broken Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, many believe this is his final season. If there is even a chance Ovechkin's career ends after this season, the Capitals need to be all in.

Their center depth is not strong enough to compete in the playoffs. That has been proven in the last two seasons, where they have won a combined five postseason games. Even after competing for the Presidents' Trophy last year, they were smoked by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

The Predators have one of the few solid players left on the market after this fall's mass re-signing. Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, and Thomas Harley all re-signed with their current deals, exploding the pending free-agent class. The best forward on the market is Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch, who will need a long-term contract after this season.

The Capitals can fly in, offer the Predators a first-round pick for O'Reilly, and seriously help their team. O'Reilly has put up solid offensive numbers this year, with 39 points in 46 games, and is reliable in the playoffs. He has won a Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

There are going to be other teams vying for O'Reilly besides the Capitals. There are pieces that Washington should refuse to move for O'Reilly, like Leonard and Protas. But if there are draft picks to be dealt, Washington should be in the race. Western Conference teams will be vying for O'Reilly to try to match the Avalanche. And of course, O'Reilly could return to Colorado at the deadline.