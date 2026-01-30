Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson is day-to-day as he is dealing with an upper-body injury, head coach Spencer Carbery confirmed Thursday. The timing is far from ideal, with the Winter Olympics less than two weeks away.

The injury occurred during Tuesday's 5–1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Thompson played the entire game, allowing five goals on 32 shots, but was struck in the mask by a slap shot from Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn with 16:59 remaining in the second period. The impact knocked his helmet off, and Capitals head athletic trainer Jason Serbus checked on him briefly on the ice. He remained in the game, and the league's concussion spotter did not intervene.

Against a season of volatility, Thompson has been one of the Capitals' few constants. The 28-year-old Calgary native has started 38 games and is 18-16-4 with a 2.46 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and two shutouts.

In response to Thompson's absence, Washington recalled Clay Stevenson from its American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears. Stevenson will back up Charlie Lindgren. Lindgren has scuffled in his previous four outings this month, going 1-2-1 with a 4.52 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage. Meanwhile, Stevenson, 26, has appeared in one NHL game, allowing five goals on 38 shots in a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins last April. In the AHL this season, he is 11-8-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 24 games, ranking seventh in the league in total saves. His recall provides short-term depth as the Capitals await further clarity on Thompson’s recovery timeline.

Thompson's well-being also remains a priority for Team Canada. He was named to Canada's men's Olympic roster for the first time, joining Jordan Binnington and Darcy Kuemper. The NHL schedule pauses for the Olympics after games on February 5. Canada will open tournament play against Czechia on February 12. Team Canada has not announced any injury replacement for the goaltending group.

Statistically, Thompson has outperformed his fellow Canadian goaltenders this season. Binnington owns an 8-15-6 record with a .867 save percentage and a 3.59 goals-against average in 30 games with the St. Louis Blues, while Kuemper has gone 13-9-9 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA in 33 games for the Los Angeles Kings.