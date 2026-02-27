With immense speculation about the Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James, sports analyst Colin Cowherd gives a blunt take about the relationship between the team and player. As Cowherd has blasted the Lakers in the past for certain areas, he would make an interesting comparison between the franchise's situation and the Hollywood business.

There's no denying that James is in the final stages of his career; whether or not this season is the final one, it's happening sooner rather than later. Cowherd would mention James being 41 years old, how some statistical categories show his age, and how the initial move of the star to Los Angeles was a “Hollywood marriage” and how it's ending with the focus moving to Luka Doncic.

“LeBron [James] is 41, he's averaging the fewest minutes of his career, the fewest points per game since his rookie season, and he is the second slowest player in the entire league,” Cowherd said. “LeBron had leverage over the NBA for 21 years. 22 years, it's all dried up. Let's be totally honest about LeBron and the Lakers. It was always a Hollywood marriage, two hot stars. And you know what happens in Hollywood; One of the stars eventually starts dating somebody younger. That's Luka.”

Still, James is averaging 21.5 points, seven assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field, and while other seasons in the past are better, some could argue this year still is impressive, given his age. Whatever the case may be, there's no doubt that the Lakers have found their next face of the franchise in Doncic, who is leading the league with 32.7 points per game to go along with averaging 8.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field.

Subsequently, James and Los Angeles look to have as much success as possible with the team at a 34-24 record, putting them sixth in the Western Conference.