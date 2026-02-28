Jeremiyah Love was asked at the NFL Combine where he would want to play, and he said his top option would be the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not explicitly say so, but he did say he would choose to play with the best quarterback in the NFL. He also said it would be an honor to play with Patrick Mahomes, as multiple mock drafts project him to Kansas City overall.

When talking with Rotoworld Football, Love was asked about his preferred landing spot, because, based on the draft, you have an idea of where you will end up. He said he wants to play with the best quarterback. Then they did not say his name, but it was implied that they were talking about Patrick Mahomes.

“Yes, yes, I would be,” Love said in a Feb. 27 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” when asked about Kansas City even more. “Especially playing with Patrick Mahomes.”

It is worth noting that Jeremiyah Love also heaped a lot of praise on Mahomes and said, “It would be an honor” to play with Patrick Mahomes. He also said he thinks he is the best quarterback in the NFL, citing his three Super Bowl titles and two NFL MVP awards.

Mahomes is facing one of the toughest tests of his NFL career in 2026. The Chiefs had a 6-11 record, which was their first-ever losing season under Andy Reid. Patrick Mahomes also suffered a torn ACL in the Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that eliminated Kansas City from postseason contention. Mahomes is trying to be ready for Week 1, but it might be difficult to pull off.

It is worth noting that Jeremiyah Love would be a great fit for the Chiefs, as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both set to be free agents. This could be a big fit if it comes to it, but there is still a lot of time before the NFL Draft.