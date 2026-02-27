KEnThe Cleveland Cavaliers will be short-handed for their showdown against the Eastern Conference leading Detroit Pistons on Friday as star guard James Harden has been ruled out due to a thumb injury, as per the team. Harden was the Cavs’ major trade deadline acquisition in hopes of making a surge in the East standings and a run in the postseason.

James Harden initially sustained the injury during the Cavs’ win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and has been sidelined since. In the immediate aftermath of the Cavs trading for the former All-Star guard, the team won five consecutive games before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder last weekend.

With Harden sidelined against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday due to the injury, the Cavs lost, 118-116. Overall, the Cavs have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, and are currently in fourth place in the East standings. They are 37-23, and only half a game behind the No. 3 Knicks.

Since the deal, Harden has appeared in seven games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists with splits of 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 48.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 86.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. It’s a small sample size, but if those field goal and 3-point shooting percentages hold, they would be career-highs for the 17-year veteran.

Prior to the trade, Harden had spent the past three and half seasons playing for his hometown LA Clippers. He was acquired by the Clippers in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers right at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.